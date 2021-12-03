Youngstown man facing new charge after Campbell shooting victim dies

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown man who was arrested for a shooting in Campbell that investigators say stemmed from a dispute in the 1970s was indicted on a murder charge after the victim died from his wounds.

John Ellis, 64, will be arraigned in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Tuesday on two counts of murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

Ellis has been held in the Mahoning County Jail since he was arrested on a warrant by Campbell police for an Oct. 25 shooting that wounded Jerome Pruitt, 70, at a home in the 100 block of Gordon Avenue.

Pruitt survived the shooting but died later of his wounds.

Police say the shooting stemmed from a disagreement dating back to the 1970s, but they won’t comment specifically on what the disagreement is about.