YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man who has already been convicted on charges related to a human trafficking sting is in even more trouble now.

Nicholas Sammartino was indicted this week on sex and child porn charges.

In 2019, he was one of a number of men caught up in a sting by the Valley’s Human Trafficking Task Force but ultimately received probation on those charges.

He’s due to appear on this new case early next month.