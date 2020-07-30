Youngstown man facing federal gun and drug charges following raid

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A South Side man is facing federal gun and drug charges after an indictment was unsealed against him Thursday in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio.

Arthur Finley, 38, of Helena Avenue, faces counts of intent to possess heroin, cocaine and fentanyl as well as a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

A grand jury handed down the indictment July 23 but it was not unsealed until Finley was taken into custody. He is expected to be arraigned via video conference before U.S. Magistrate Judge Carmen E. Henderson.

The charges stem from a Jan. 2 search warrant served at his home by the Youngstown Police Department vice squad investigating drug activity.

Reports said police found 10 bags of crack cocaine, a bag of heroin, a bag of mushrooms, a bag of methamphetamine, 27 pills, a .22-caliber rifle, a .12-gauge shotgun and a .380-caliber semiautomatic handgun. All the guns were loaded, reports said.

Finley is not allowed to own or be around weapons because of a 2105 conviction in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on a burglary charge.

Police also found $1,652 cash, reports said. The indictment is seeking to have the cash and guns forfeited to the government.