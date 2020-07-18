Youngstown man facing federal charges related to spree of local robberies last year

(WKBN) – A Youngstown man who’s accused of committing a series of armed robberies around Mahoning County is now facing federal charges.

Melvin Lee Jackson, 18, is charged with three counts of interference with commerce by means of robbery and two counts of using or carrying, and brandishing a firearm during and relation to a crime of violence.

Investigators alleged Jackson was involved in a series of robberies in Youngstown, Boardman and Struthers from Dec. 17 to 21, 2019, specifically:

A robbery Dec. 17, 2019 at Speedway in Boardman in which employees were held at gunpoint.

A robbery at the Subway in Youngstown on Dec. 19, 2019 in which a gun was also involved.

The armed robbery of money as well as lottery tickets from Kwik Fill in Struthers on Dec. 21, 2019.

Money was taken during each of the robberies, according to prosecutors.

Police arrested Jackson in January, and he has been in the Mahoning County Jail since then.