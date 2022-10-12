AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man was taken into custody Tuesday night in Austintown after police noticed a firearm and drugs on him, according to a police report.

Police pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation on Mahoning Avenue as it turned from South Raccoon Road shortly before 8:30 p.m.

Reports said that the passenger Malcolm Dyer, 23, was not wearing a seatbelt. Officers said that they noticed a loaded handgun in Dyer’s pants. The gun had been reported stolen from Boardman, according to a police report.

Officers said that they also found a substance that tested positive for cocaine between the passenger seat and car door.

Reports said that Dyer also has active felony warrants out of Uniontown, Pa. for failure to appear in court on possession of a firearm and burglary charges.

Dyer was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, having weapons under a disability, receiving stolen property, drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.