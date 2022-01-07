YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police found drugs in the bathroom of a South Side laundry mat Thursday while looking for a man who was accused of harassing a home health worker.

Troy Adkins, 25, is expected to be arraigned later Friday in municipal on two fifth degree felony counts of possession of drugs along with three misdemeanor drug counts.

Adkins, who is in the Mahoning County jail, also has warrants from Austintown police and the Adult Parole Authority, reports said.

Officers were called about 3:35 p.m. to a home in the 2000 block of Thalia Avenue, where a woman there told them Adkins was harassing a home health care worker. Adkins was not there when police arrived, but they were told he might be at a nearby laundry mat on Youngstown Poland Road, which is where police found him, reports said.

When police walked inside Adkins was walking out of the bathroom, reports said.

Because of the warrants, police went to take Adkins into custody. When they searched him, they found methamphetamine and pills in his pockets, reports said. They found more pills and marijuana in a trash can and they found a marijuana cigarette in a toilet tank, reports said.