Youngstown man facing charges for shooting of woman during argument

The victim has been released from the hospital

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown man is in the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of felonious assault after reports said a woman was shot about midnight Tuesday at his home.

Charles Berger, Jr., 52, is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.

Reports said police were called to his home by Berger, who told 911 call takers he shot a woman who he said was about to attack him.

When police got there, Berger was waiting for them and told them the gun was inside the home on a table. Police found the gun, a 9mm semiautomatic handgun, and took Berger into custody.

At St. Elizabeth Health Center, the 44-year-old victim told police she was in an upstairs bedroom arguing with Berger when he went downstairs to get his gun.

Reports said the woman told police she threw a television set at Berger to slow him down, but he was able to get to her room and choke her. He also hit her in the head twice with the gun before shooting her in the leg and thigh, reports said.

The victim has already been released from the hospital.