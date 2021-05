Robert Weaver, III is accused of leading Coitsville police on a chase down US-422 into Youngstown last August

COITSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown now is free on bond now after appearing in court Tuesday on a charge of aggravated vehicular assault.

Robert Weaver, III is accused of leading Coitsville police on a chase down US-422 into Youngstown last August, where he crashed into an oncoming car.

The crash left Weaver and two others badly hurt.

At the time, police say Weaver had both alcohol and marijuana in his system.

Weaver faces trial later this year.