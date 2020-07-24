Youngstown man facing charges, accused of hiring women for sex

Nicholas Rosen is accused of hiring six women for sex and going to a brothel twice

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio ( WKBN) — A Mahoning County grand jury on Thursday indicted a West Side Youngstown man on charges that he hired prostitutes.

Nicholas Rosen, 31, of Oneta Street, faces six counts of promoting prostitution, a fourth-degree felony; a count of compelling prostitution, a third-degree felony; and two first-degree misdemeanor counts of procuring.

An indictment says Rosen hired six different women for sex during different periods of time from January 2018 to February of this year.

He is also accused of going to a brothel twice.

Assistant Prosecutor Jennifer McLaughlin said she did not want to comment on the case except to say all of the people in the case he is accused of having sexual contact with are adults.