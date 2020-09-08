Youngstown man facing charges, accused of attacking pregnant girlfriend

The victim said Dickey was mad that she wouldn't give him money for drugs

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A West Side Youngstown man has been charged with felony domestic violence after an alleged attack Saturday on his pregnant girlfriend.

Ethan Dickey, 28, of Wesley Avenue, is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court. He is currently in the Mahoning County Jail.

Police were called about 10 a.m. to Dickey’s home for a report of a fight. When they got there, his girlfriend said Dickey was upset because she would not give him money for drugs.

Dickey put her in a headlock, pinched her several times then dragged her down a set of steps by her legs, reports said.

A neighbor heard the girlfriend screaming and called police.

Dickey was not there when police showed up, but police searched the area and arrested him coming out of a Mahoning Avenue store, reports said.

Reports also said Dickey has two warrants from Indianapolis, Ind.

The victim, who reports said is 18 weeks pregnant with Dickey’s child, declined medical treatment at the scene.

More stories from WKBN.com: