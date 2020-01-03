Youngstown man facing animal cruelty charges after dog found chained to doghouse

James Antwon Jones is accused of causing the death of a dog found a month ago chained to a dog house at a home on Sherwood Avenue

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Youngstown’s south side will have to appear in court later this month after being indicted on animal cruelty charges.

James Antwon Jones is accused of causing the death of a dog found a month ago chained to a dog house at a home on Sherwood Avenue.

The humane agent with Animal Charity of Ohio said the animal showed obvious signs of starvation and had been dead for several days before it was discovered.

Jones was indicted under Goddard’s Law, named after a popular Cleveland-area meteorologist and animal activist, which makes cruelty to companion animals a felony.