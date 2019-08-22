Youngstown man facing 50 charges of downloading, sharing child porn

Law enforcement said they had been investigating him for some time

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man arrested last month during a child pornography investigation has been indicted on dozens of counts of pandering obscenity.

Nicholas Yukon is charged with 50 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person and two counts of tampering with evidence.

In July, Yukon was arrested at a home on Hazelwood Avenue, where officers said he was not cooperative.

Police said he was downloading and sharing child pornography.

