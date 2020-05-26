1  of  2
Youngstown man faces third arrest of the year
Youngstown man faces third arrest of the year

After police pulled him over for no registration, police say they found fentanyl in his sock

Joe'von Jackson, driving on suspended license, police found fentanyl on him when he was searched.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — It was the third arrest of the year Saturday for a 20-year-old man who had a bag of fentanyl in his sock, according to reports.

Joe’von Jackson of Windsor Avenue is already free on bail after he was indicted in February for charges of shooting up a West Side home.

He was also arrested in March with a bag of cocaine in his sock after he was found in a truck with a suspect in a gunfire investigation, according to police, but that case has yet to be heard by a grand jury.

In his latest arrest, reports say Jackson was the driver of a car pulled over Saturday evening at Albert Street and Victor Avenue for no registration.

A records check revealed Jackson has a suspended license. Police found the fentanyl when he was searched, according to a report.

Jackson spent the weekend in the Mahoning County Jail. Arraignment information was unavailable Monday from municipal court.

