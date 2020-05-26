Youngstown man faces third arrest of the year

After police pulled him over for no registration, police say they found fentanyl in his sock

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — It was the third arrest of the year Saturday for a 20-year-old man who had a bag of fentanyl in his sock, according to reports.

Joe’von Jackson of Windsor Avenue is already free on bail after he was indicted in February for charges of shooting up a West Side home.

He was also arrested in March with a bag of cocaine in his sock after he was found in a truck with a suspect in a gunfire investigation, according to police, but that case has yet to be heard by a grand jury.

In his latest arrest, reports say Jackson was the driver of a car pulled over Saturday evening at Albert Street and Victor Avenue for no registration.

A records check revealed Jackson has a suspended license. Police found the fentanyl when he was searched, according to a report.

Jackson spent the weekend in the Mahoning County Jail. Arraignment information was unavailable Monday from municipal court.