YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man was indicted on rape charges.

Leonard Sykes, 49, is facing three counts of rape. He is also charged with importuning and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

Sykes was arrested by Mahoning County Sheriff’s deputies for crimes that happened in August, according to court records.

Sykes has been jailed since his arrest in September.

A court date for his arraignment has not been set yet.