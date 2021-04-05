Youngstown man faces gun charges after argument in fast-food drive-thru

A security guard said Lopez collided with the back of another car and became agitated

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said Youngstown police found a loaded 9mm handgun with an extended magazine after a man bumped a car in the drive-thru of a Market Street restaurant early Sunday.

Bryan Lopez, 41, of Burlington Street, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. He is expected to be arraigned later Monday in municipal court.

Police were called about 12:45 a.m. Sunday to Wendy’s on Market Street for a fight and when they got there, reports said Boardman police had already detained Lopez.

A security guard said Lopez collided with the back of another car and became agitated. When the guard went to see what was wrong, he saw the gun in the car and called 911.

Police also found a loaded 12-round magazine of ammunition in the car.