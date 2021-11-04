Youngstown man faces felony charge days after another felony dismissed

BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who had a second degree felony child endangering charge dismissed against him Friday in Youngstown Municipal Court is now in the Mahoning County jail on a first degree felony drug charge.

Jarell Washington, 33, of West Cohasset Drive in Youngstown, is expected to be arraigned Friday in Mahoning County Area Court in Canfield after he was arrested about 5:40 p.m. Tuesday by Beaver Township police outside a market Street hotel.

That arrest came about a day after a first degree possession of drugs charge was filed against him after a car he was driving was towed from a truck stop on Market Street about 10:20 p.m. Monday for having an expired registration.

Reports said an officer on patrol saw the car and found out it had an expired registration. The car also had excessive window tint, reports said.

Reports said when the officer followed the car, a maroon car got in between them until he put his lights on. The car, which police were following, pulled into a parking lot. The maroon car pulled into another parking lot nearby. A woman was driving that car.

Reports said Washington told police the car belonged to his brother and that he picked it up from a Tiffin police tow lot, but Tiffin police had no record of that car being towed, reports said. Reports said Washington also told police his license had been suspended.

Washington, who had a puppy on the front seat next to him, told police he had nothing illegal. Officers searched the car and found food in the trunk, according to the police report.

Washington was given a citation for driving under suspension. He then got in the maroon car with the dog and drove away, reports said.

When the car was being towed, the tow truck driver told police he found a lockbox underneath the car. When police checked the box, they found a white powder that was tested and found to be 29 grams of cocaine, reports said.

The next day, a detective called Washington and told him he needed to speak to him. Washington said he would come to the police station but never did, reports said.

Reports said about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, an officer spotted him holding the puppy outside the hotel. When the officer checked with the clerk, they were told Washington had rented a room there. Police went to the door and knocked, but Washington said he would not come out because he was talking to his attorney.

He eventually let police inside and they placed him under arrest. Reports said the attorney was on speakerphone and told Washington not to say anything.

Washington left the puppy with a woman who was in the room with him, reports said.

Washington was the co-defendant in a child endangering case out of Youngstown, but that case was dismissed Friday at his preliminary hearing, although prosecutors told the judge they expected to directly present that case to a grand jury. The co-defendant in the case had her case bound over to the grand jury when she waived her preliminary hearing.

Washington was free on bond at the time of that hearing.