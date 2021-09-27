Youngstown man faces charges in two armed robberies as police investigate possible third robbery

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man is now facing charges for two armed robberies in Liberty. Niles Police continue to investigate a possible connection to a robbery they had in the city on the same day as one of the robberies in Liberty.

James Stanford remains in the Trumbull County Jail on $150,000 bond.

He is now facing charges in connection to not one but two armed robberies in Liberty within eight days of each other.

“It sends a message that there’s cameras everywhere and we’re gonna get ya. It’s just a matter of time,” said Chief Toby Meloro of Liberty Twp. Police Department.

Police say Stanford robbed the Speedway on Belmont Avenue at gunpoint during the early morning hours of August 26 and robbed Sally Beauty Supply on September 3.

“We put two and two together because the descriptions matched. We were able to dig up some video of a vehicle, then we received a tip,” Meloro said.

Investigators say they shared information with Niles Police who had a similar robbery at the Subway on Route 422 right before the robbery at Sally’s.

“Became apparent that we at least had similar suspects using same transportation. As it turns out, people recognized that vehicle and eventually pointed us in the direction of a suspect,” said Captain John Marshall of the Niles Police Department.

At this point, Stanford has not been charged in the Subway robbery.

“We are fairly confident in our identification to this point and just finalizing our case to get up to the prosecutor’s office,” Marshall said.