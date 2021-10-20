Youngstown man enters plea in federal weapons case

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who was charged with a federal gun offense after he was arrested by city police has pleaded guilty.

Charles D. Walker, 27, entered a guilty plea Tuesday to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm before U.S. Judge J. Philip Calabrese.

Sentencing is set for Feb. 24.

Walker has been in the Mahoning County jail since his May 19 arrest by city police and members of the Adult Parole Authority after they visited his North Hazelwood Avenue home on the west side.

When authorities entered the home, they immediately found a gun on a living room table. Reports said Walker told police the gun was a BB gun, but he had a real gun underneath the couch cushions. Underneath the cushions, police found a loaded 9mm handgun, reports said. Police confirmed that the gun on the table was a BB gun.

Officers searched the house further and found a loaded .45-caliber handgun. They also found a box of 9mm ammunition and six magazines for the .45-caliber handgun, but reports did not say if the magazines were loaded.

Officers found over 60 pills and a scale with cocaine residue, reports said.

Reports said Walker agreed to talk to police and told them his girlfriend bought the 9mm handgun recently at a local gun store while he was there “to protect their home,” reports said.

Walker is not allowed to have a gun because of a prior aggravated robbery conviction in 2012. Court records show Walker was sentenced to six years in prison.