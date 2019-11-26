Youngstown man enters guilty plea in federal drug by mail case

An affidavit in the case said Rosa received cocaine from Puerto Rico in the mail to a home on Greeley Lane

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown man accused of using the U.S. Mail to buy and sell drugs pleaded guilty Monday in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio to drug charges.

Rafael Rosa, 33, entered guilty pleas Monday before Judge Solomon Oliver Jr. to charges of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and using the mail to commit a drug crime.

Sentencing is set for March 16.

An affidavit in the case said Rosa received cocaine from Puerto Rico in the mail to a home on Greeley Lane in April.

An undercover postal inspector delivered the package, which had a sensor that alerted authorities as to when the package was opened. When the sensor alerted them, they then served a search warrant.

The affidavit said authorities first became aware of the package April 1 at the mail-sorting facility in Cleveland, because neither the person named in the return address in Puerto Rico nor the person named as the recipient in Youngstown matched any databases.

Postal inspectors got a search warrant and searched the package with a dog that alerted on the package. When it was opened, authorities found more than 2 pounds of cocaine inside, according to the affidavit.

They then decided to have the package delivered, with an undercover postal inspector posing as a postal employee. Members of the Mahoning County Drug Task Force also were in on the operation.