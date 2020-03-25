Youngstown man charged with shoving officer during investigation arraigned in court

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown man was arraigned in municipal court on Wednesday after police reported finding a 9mm handgun in a car while investigating a gunfire call Tuesday night.

Michael Johnson, 20, of South Heights Avenue faced a felony charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.

Judge Renee DiSalvo agreed with Assistant City Prosecutor Kathy Thompson to follow a recommendation by the court’s pre-trial services program, which called for Johnson to be issued a recognizance bond with house arrest.

Johnson has a 2017 juvenile conviction for improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Police were called about 9:45 p.m. to an apartment complex in the 2400 block of Tyrell Avenue on the west side for a report of gunfire. Reports noted the previous shift had been called to the same complex three times for reports of disturbances.

When officers arrived, they found a large crowd and a car that smelled heavily of marijuana.

Police dispersed the crowd and when they checked the car, they saw a pink 9mm semiautomatic handgun on the floor on the driver’s side.

When an officer started to do paperwork to have the car towed for fake license plates. Johnson said the car was his and asked if he could get his wallet out, reports said.

When Johnson was told no, he shoved the officer, reports said. When police tried to take him into custody he refused to allow himself to be handcuffed, reports said.

In court, Judge DiSalvo told Johnson that if he fails to live up to any conditions of his bond he will be rearrested and held without bond while his case is pending.

“You’ve been clean for three years so I know you can do this, Judge DiSalvo said.

