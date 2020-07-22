Youngstown man charged with shouting racial slurs at residents, police officer after crash

Hall served a year in prison on two counts of ethnic intimidation in 2013

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown man who served a year in prison on two counts of ethnic intimidation in 2013 was arrested on the same charges Tuesday after reports said he called three people, including a police officer, racial slurs.

Craig Hall, 37, of Southern Boulevard, is in the Mahoning County Jail on three counts of ethnic intimidation, as well as counts of aggravated menacing and traffic charges.

Hall was not arraigned in municipal court Wednesday. He is expected to be arraigned Friday.

He was not taken directly to the jail because he was being treated at St. Elizabeth Health Center for injuries he received in a one-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon.

Reports said police were called to the 1600 block of Weston Avenue for a report of a car driving erratically. When they arrived, the car was wrecked and Hall was lying in the road with an injured ankle.

Several people told police Hall was the driver of the car and he was “terrorizing” the neighborhood, reports said.

Hall began hollering at two people who are Black and called them racial slurs, reports said. Reports said he was warned to stop but he continued.

Hall was loaded onto a stretcher by paramedics but when told he would be arrested, he became irate and told police he would beat them up if he wasn’t on a stretcher.

He also called a Black police officer who was at the scene a racial name.

In 2013, Hall was sentenced to a year in prison in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court after he pleaded guilty to two counts of ethnic intimidation, court records show.

The charges were bound over from municipal court and filed by city police, but details of that incident were not available Tuesday.