Youngstown man charged with setting fires at West Side car lot

Patrick Trimble, 49, is charged with four counts of arson

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man wanted for charges that he set four cars on fire in a car lot on Youngstown’s west side turned himself in to police Tuesday.

Patrick Trimble, 49, of North Bon Air Avenue, is in the Mahoning County Jail on four counts of arson.

Trimble is wanted on charges that he set fire to the cars about 11:25 p.m. July 6 at a 3116 Mahoning Ave. car lot.

Fire Investigator Capt. Kurt Wright got a tip that Trimble has been known to set fires on the West Side, which gave him a direction for his investigation.

In 2012, Trimble was sentenced in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court after pleading guilty to charges of arson, burglary, attempted burglary and intimidation.