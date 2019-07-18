Youngstown man charged with setting car on fire

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man who police say set another man’s car on fire with gasoline is now behind bars.

According to police, officers were called about 9 a.m. on June 25 to a house in the 100 block of W. Princeton Ave., where a man told them that someone set his car on fire.

The man said he received a phone call from Derek Smith, 47, saying he was “going to put everyone down.” He said Smith threatened to set his car on fire.

The man said he later smelled burning plastic but didn’t think anything of it, according to a police report. When he woke up the next morning, the man said the trunk of his Chevrolet Monte Carlo was burned out.

Police said it appeared gasoline was poured inside the car and set on fire.

Smith faces arson charges and violating a protection order involving a woman connected to the case.