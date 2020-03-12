Youngstown man charged with federal firearm crime

The indictment stems from a December arrest on the South Side of Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A complaint was unsealed this week in federal court charging a South Side Youngstown man with having two guns despite prior felony convictions that bar him from having firearms.

Brandon Jones, 27, of West Chalmers Avenue, faces one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He has been in the Mahoning County Jail since his arrest Dec. 29 by Youngstown police who were investigating a suspicious person call and found a person trying to break into a home on East Avondale Avenue through a window.

Reports said Jones tried to run away from police through several yards, but he was later caught in the yard of a home in the 3100 block of Zedaker Ave.

Police found two guns, a .22-caliber revolver and .38-caliber revolver, on the other side of a fence where Jones was arrested, reports said.

An affidavit in the case said Jones’ DNA was found on the guns when they were sent to the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation to be tested.

Jones is not allowed to have a gun because of 2018 conviction for a fourth-degree felony charge of domestic violence in common pleas court.

The complaint was filed March 5 but unsealed Monday.