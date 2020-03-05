Youngstown man charged with burglary after his own house is burglarized

Reports said Hernan told police that he had an idea about who burglarized his own house before his arrest

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police said a man whose West Side Youngstown home was burglarized early Wednesday evening was arrested about an hour after he made the report.

Police say 63-year-old Donald Hernan forced his way inside another home.

Hernan is in the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of aggravated burglary. He is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Reports said Hernan called police to his Bouquet Avenue home about 7:15 p.m. after several items were taken. Hernan told officers that he left about 5:30 p.m., and when he came back, he discovered the items were missing.

Hernan told police that a garage door was unlocked and he had an idea of who might have taken his items, reports said.

About an hour later, officers were called to a home in the 2600 block of Austin Street, where two men there told police that Hernan forced his way inside. Reports said Hernan accused the two of breaking into his home and knocked one of them to the ground and threatened to kill him.

Hernan was taken to the jail after he was arrested at his home.