Youngstown man charged with beating at community corrections facility

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An Youngstown man was arrested Saturday on charges of beating another man at the Community Corrections Association alternative sentencing facility on Market Street.

Jacob Mechling, 26, of Loveless Avenue, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail Saturday on a charge of felonious assault. He is expected to be arraigned later Monday in municipal court.

Reports said police were called about 6:35 p.m. Saturday to CCA after a man inside had severe bruising on his face.

Reports said Mechling could be seen on video outside the man’s room with his shirt off before entering. He was seen exiting the room a few moments later. No one else came in or went out of the man’s room, reports said.

At the hospital, the man told police he had no idea what happened to him, only that he was hit with some kind of solid object, reports said.

A search of court records could not find why Mechling was in CCA.