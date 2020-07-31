Youngstown man charged of being a felon in possession of firearm

An indictment in the case said Jackson had a .22-caliber semiautomatic rifle with him when he was arrested

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A South Side man will spend over four years in federal prison after being sentenced Thursday in federal court on a gun charge.

Rodrick Jackson, 33, of West Ravenwood Avenue, was sentenced to 51 months in prison by U.S. Judge Benita Y. Pearson after pleading guilty to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio.Jackson was arrested in October by city police.

An indictment in the case said Jackson had a .22-caliber semiautomatic rifle with him when he was arrested. Jackson is barred from having a gun because of a 2015 drug conviction in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.Details of the arrest were not immediately available.