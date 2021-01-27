Youngstown man charged in state-wide sex trafficking sting sentenced

Jeffrey Cornelius plead as charged and was sentenced to 6 months in prison, has to register as a tier 2 sex offender, and serve 5 yrs parole

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man arrested during a sex trafficking sting in Mahoning County has been sentenced.

Jeffrey Cornelius was sentenced to six months in jail and must register as a Tier 2 sex offender and serve five years parole.

Cornelius pleaded guilty to attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, importuning and possessing criminal tools.

Over a dozen men were arrested locally as a result of a statewide anti-human trafficking operation called Operation Autumn Hope.

According to the U.S. Marshals, Operation Autumn Hope was a multi-agency enforcement operation focused on human trafficking and the location and recovery of missing and exploited children in Ohio throughout October 2020.

During the operation, 177 were arrested and 109 survivors were rescued across the state.