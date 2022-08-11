YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An Oregon Avenue man was given a 30-day jail sentence on a contempt of court charge after he was accused of threatening one of his victims Wednesday during an arraignment on domestic violence charges.

The sentence was given to Kyle Taylor, 35, who was arraigned via video hookup from the Mahoning County jail by Judge Renee DiSalvo on three fifth degree felony counts of domestic violence and a fourth degree felony charge of domestic violence.

The fifth degree felonies carry a specification that the victim is pregnant.

Taylor also faces several misdemeanor counts of aggravated menacing.

Taylor was arrested Tuesday by city police on warrants for allegedly attacking his live-in girlfriend last week. The victim said in a statement that Taylor hit her several times on Aug. 3 because she did not have any money for drugs.

He is also accused of hitting and attacking her again Monday and Tuesday of that same week, the statement said. On Monday, reports said he told her he would accompany her and a friend to a suboxone clinic because he was afraid she would call the police if he was not around, the statement said.

Taylor is presently being held without bond. Court records said he cursed at the court and deputies in the jail during his arraignment and also threatened the victim while he was being arraigned.

He is expected to have a preliminary hearing Aug. 17.