Youngstown man caught with explosive arrows sentenced to federal prison

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who pleaded guilty Tuesday to having explosive materials and the materials to make them in his Youngstown home was sentenced to a little over two years — 29 months — in federal prison.

Oliver Smith, 52, pleaded guilty in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio before U.S. Judge Solomon Oliver Jr. to charges of possession of explosive devices, possession of an unregistered silencer and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

A federal grand jury indicted Smith in February after city police and parole agents visited his home in October and found a handgun with a silencer, a rifle and the arrows.

The arrows were filled with black powder, and nails and ball bearings that can act as shrapnel. After they were found, federal agents were called in to help search for more devices and secure the ones that were found.

In a sentencing memorandum last week, prosecutors asked for a sentence in the guideline range of 33 to 41 months in prison, saying Smith is a threat to the community because of his military training in how to make explosives.

Defense attorneys asked for a sentence of 24 months, saying their client suffers from post traumatic stress disorder from his time serving in Somalia in the 1990s as a member of the U.S. Army and the combat he experienced there.

Smith was on probation out of Portage County, which means he was not allowed to have any weapons in his home.