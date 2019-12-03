Youngstown man caught with child porn going to prison

Prosecutors say Yukon was caught trying to destroy his computers, but investigators were still able to recover thousands of disturbing pornographic images

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Youngstown’s west side told a judge Tuesday morning that he needs help right before being sent off to prison.

Nicholas Yukon was arrested last summer after members of the Valley Human Trafficking Task Force raided his home in the 300 block of S. Hazelwood Ave.

“Without getting into graphic detail, the images were clearly juveniles. They were clearly children that were less than 10 years old. The titles indicated they were children less than 10 years old,” said Mahoning County Assistant Prosecutor Steve Yacovone.

Yukon will now spend the next 10 and a half years behind bars and will have to report his address as a sex offender every six months for 25 years after he’s released.