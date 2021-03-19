Youngstown man arrested while on bond indicted by grand jury on drug charges

Paul Henderson was already facing gun and drug charges in common pleas court when he was arrested again in February

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who was free on bond after being indicted on gun and delinquency charges in December was indicted again Thursday by a Mahoning County grand jury on new charges. Those charges came after he was rearrested just over a month later.

Paul Henderson, 37, of Mount Vernon Avenue, now faces new felony one charges of possession of cocaine and trafficking in cocaine, along with third-degree felony charges of trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs and tampering with evidence.

The new charges stem from a Jan. 20 search warrant served by city police investigating drug activity at a 411 Glenwood Ave. home.

Police say they found a bag of crack cocaine in the toilet and five wet bags of crack cocaine, a wet bag of methamphetamine and a bag of marijuana under a bathroom window.

Reports said police found Henderson coming out of a bathroom and he and his hands were wet. He also had over $1,400 in cash on him, reports said.

Also arrested at the home was Nakeisha Henderson, 35. She was indicted Thursday on fifth-degree felony counts of permitting drug abuse and obstructing justice. Reports do not say how she is related to Paul Henderson.

Since his arrest in January, Henderson had his $12,500 bail in his pending case revoked and he has been in the Mahoning County Jail. Nakeisha Henderson has been free since her arrest.

Henderson was indicted Dec. 17 on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and misdemeanor counts of contributing to delinquency or unruliness of a minor and obstructing official business. It was Henderson’s fourth arrest for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

That indictment stemmed from a Nov. 28 arrest after police tried to pull over a car Henderson was driving for an improper turn onto Glenwood Avenue. Also arrested with Henderson was an 18-year-old and a 17-year-old.

Reports said Henderson pulled into a drive in the 500 block of Sherwood Avenue and tried to run away but was caught in a back yard in the 500 block of Idora Avenue.

Reports said police found a loaded 9mm handgun; a .40-caliber handgun; and another semiautomatic handgun inside the car, all within reach of the three who were arrested.