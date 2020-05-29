Youngstown man arrested on gun charges during traffic stop, police say

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said Youngstown police found a loaded semiautomatic handgun and a pink semiautomatic rifle after pulling over a car late Thursday on the city’s west side.

Brian Rose, 18, of Martin Luther King Boulevard, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

He is expected to be arraigned later Friday in municipal court.

A car Rose was driving was pulled over about 11:40 p.m. on Mahoning Avenue for speeding and for a license plate that did not match the vehicle he was driving.

According to the police report, Rose just got the car and was not able to transfer the paperwork. The report said an out of state license he showed police has several open suspensions on it.

When an officer asked him to step out of the car, police said Rose appeared to be very nervous and reached for his phone. When an officer opened the door, he saw the handle of a 9 mm handgun sticking up and Rose was immediately detained.

Police searched the car and found a magazine of 9 mm ammunition in the center console and an AR-15 in the back seat, reports said. The police report did not say if the rifle was loaded.

A passenger who was in the car with Rose was released.