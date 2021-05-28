Youngstown man arrested on gun charge after traffic stop on East Side

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Keith Foster, 20, of South Jackson Street, was arrested on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and taken to the Mahoning County Jail.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police found a loaded handgun during a traffic stop Thursday afternoon on the East Side.

Keith Foster, 20, of South Jackson Street, was arrested on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and taken to the Mahoning County Jail. He is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court.

Reports said a car Foster was driving was pulled over about 3 p.m. at Lansdowne Boulevard and Clay Street for an improper turn. When officers went to the car, they saw a marijuana cigarette in the cup holder and Foster did not have a driver’s license, but an expired learner’s permit, reports said.

Reports said when Foster was asked if he had a gun in the car, he said no. When asked again, he sighed and said yes, reports said.

Police searched the car and reported finding a 9mm semiautomatic handgun loaded with a 15-round clip wedged between the front seat and the center console. Foster told police the gun belonged to his father, reports said.

Police also found a digital scale and a bag of marijuana in the car, reports said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com