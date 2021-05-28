Youngstown man arrested on gun charge after traffic stop on East Side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police found a loaded handgun during a traffic stop Thursday afternoon on the East Side.

Keith Foster, 20, of South Jackson Street, was arrested on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and taken to the Mahoning County Jail. He is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court.

Reports said a car Foster was driving was pulled over about 3 p.m. at Lansdowne Boulevard and Clay Street for an improper turn. When officers went to the car, they saw a marijuana cigarette in the cup holder and Foster did not have a driver’s license, but an expired learner’s permit, reports said.

Reports said when Foster was asked if he had a gun in the car, he said no. When asked again, he sighed and said yes, reports said.

Police searched the car and reported finding a 9mm semiautomatic handgun loaded with a 15-round clip wedged between the front seat and the center console. Foster told police the gun belonged to his father, reports said.

Police also found a digital scale and a bag of marijuana in the car, reports said.