Youngstown man arrested on gun charge after running from car accident

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who police said fled a traffic accident early Saturday morning was arrested on a gun charge after officers found a loaded .22-caliber revolver in his car.

Reports said officers were called about 5:35 a.m. Saturday to an accident on South Avenue at the Interstate 680 south exit ramp.

When they arrived, paramedics told them one of the drivers involved, who was in a Jaguar, ran away.

Police found a man later identified as Justin Kennedy, 31, of Weston Avenue, in a nearby field. He surrendered after officers told him he was surrounded, reports said.

Inside his car, police found a .22-caliber revolver loaded with four rounds, reports said.

Kennedy was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

The police report did not say if the other driver in the accident needed medical attention.