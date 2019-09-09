Youngstown man arrested on gun charge after running from car accident

He surrendered after officers told him he was surrounded, reports said

Justin Kennedy, charged with leaving crash and having gun in car in Youngstown, Ohio.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who police said fled a traffic accident early Saturday morning was arrested on a gun charge after officers found a loaded .22-caliber revolver in his car.

Reports said officers were called about 5:35 a.m. Saturday to an accident on South Avenue at the Interstate 680 south exit ramp.

When they arrived, paramedics told them one of the drivers involved, who was in a Jaguar, ran away.

Police found a man later identified as Justin Kennedy, 31, of Weston Avenue, in a nearby field. He surrendered after officers told him he was surrounded, reports said.

Inside his car, police found a .22-caliber revolver loaded with four rounds, reports said.

Kennedy was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

The police report did not say if the other driver in the accident needed medical attention.

