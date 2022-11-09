YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man on parole was arrested on a violation Tuesday as well as drug charges after police and parole agents found a large number of drugs in his South Side home.

Avery Gales, 29, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on possession of heroin and possession of fentanyl charges, both second-degree felonies, and two fifth-degree felony charges of possession of drugs.

He is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court.

Members of the Adult Parole Authority called police at about 7:15 p.m. to Gales’ home in the 3400 block of Hillman Street after he told them during a home visit that he had been doing drugs.

Police and parole agents searched the house and reported finding heroin and fentanyl in an air duct in the basement, several pills and $470 cash.

Gales pleaded Oct. 13 in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to two separate fifth-degree felony charges of possession of fentanyl. He is expected to be sentenced Nov. 29 in that case.

Gales is on parole after being sentenced in August 2014 to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of aggravated burglary and kidnapping in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.