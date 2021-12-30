WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown man is in the Trumbull County jail on $500,000 bond after he was arraigned earlier this week on sex charges.

Brian Baldwin, 36, had three charges of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a third degree felony, bound over from Niles Municipal Court Tuesday.

He was arraigned there earlier this week after a report was filed against him Christmas Eve accusing him of a sexual assault on a minor.

Township police said they can not comment further because the case is still under investigation.

Baldwin was arrested Saturday on the warrant by Youngstown police.