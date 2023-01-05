NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A Youngstown man is facing drug charges in Lawrence County after police say he was found with approximately four pounds of marijuana.

According to a police report, Jacob Brown, 21, was stopped on Dec. 30 on Lowery Street for vehicle code violations. A search uncovered the marijuana, drug paraphernalia and $3,100 in cash.

Police also said that Brown was driving the car under the influence.

He was charged in Lawrence County Court with manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, and violation of a traffic control device.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 10.