Youngstown man arrested in February pleads guilty to federal gun charge

The defendant was arrested while city police were serving a search warrant investigating drug activity

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man who was arrested by police in February pleaded guilty to a federal firearms charge this week.

William Navarro, 42, pleaded guilty Wednesday before U.S. Judge James Gwin in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Sentencing is set for Jan. 14.

Navarro was arrested Feb. 6 by officers serving a search warrant investigating drug activity at a home in the 300 block of E. Boston Avenue.

Reports said Navarro ran when police got there and was later caught after he threw a .380-caliber semiautomatic handgun and a bag of fentanyl over a fence. Another man in the home was arrested on drug charges.

Navarro is not allowed to have a gun because of a 2013 conviction for aggravated robbery in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

