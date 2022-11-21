YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A city man arrested in October by Austintown police has been indicted in federal court on a gun charge.

A grand jury Thursday in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio indicted Malcolm Dyer, 23, on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The indictment was unsealed Monday.

The charge stems from an Oct. 11 traffic stop by Austintown police where reports say a .40-caliber semiautomatic pistol was found in a car that Dyer was driving.

Dyer was pulled over at about 8:30 p.m. after turning from South Raccoon Road onto Mahoning Avenue. Reports said when police went to talk to Dyer they noticed a handgun in his pants.

The gun had been reported stolen by Boardman police, and when officers searched the car, they found a small amount of cocaine between the door and the passenger seat, reports said.

Dyer is not allowed to have a gun because of a 2018 drug conviction from the Fayette County Common Pleas Court in Pennsylvania.

Dyer is expected to be arraigned later Monday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jennifer Dowdell Armstrong. The case has been assigned to U.S. Judge Sara Lioi.