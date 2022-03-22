YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A West Side man is in the Mahoning County Jail after reports said a woman told police he beat her repeatedly over a four-day period.

Michael Tomlin, 38, of Wellington Avenue, is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court. He was booked into the jail Tuesday on a charge of felonious assault.

Reports said police were called about 11:30 p.m. Monday to a home on North Belle Vista Avenue, where a woman told them she had bailed Tomlin out of jail a few days ago and that he had beat her repeatedly over a period of four days.

Tomlin was not there when officers arrived, but reports said the woman’s face appeared to be heavily bruised. Police took a report and left.

They were called back about 3:50 a.m. Tuesday by the woman who said Tomlin was in her home. When officers arrived, she pushed Tomlin out the front door and police took him into custody there.

Officers took him to the jail, but they would not accept him until he was treated for an unspecified medical problem, reports said. After he received treatment from St. Elizabeth Health Center, he was booked into the jail.