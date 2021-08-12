Youngstown man arrested after reports say he pulled a gun but the magazine fell out

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Reports say a Youngstown man who had been drinking heavily was arrested late Wednesday after he pulled a gun and threatened to kill someone, but the magazine fell out, scattering bullets on the floor.

Demetrius Lockett, 35, was taken into custody on charges of aggravated burglary and felonious assault. Reports say the Mahoning County Jail would not accept him because he was highly intoxicated, so he was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center first to be observed.

Officers were called about 11:15 p.m. to the 2900 block of Shirley Rd. for a fight with gunfire. When they got there, reports say Lockett was walking past them and got into a car as witnesses screamed, “It’s him!”

Lockett turned the ignition to his car, but an officer reached in and turned the car off, reports say.

A person walked up to the officer carrying a 9mm semiautomatic handgun and gave it to the officer, saying it was the gun Lockett used to threaten someone with.

Reports say a woman told police she was having a gathering at her home and Lockett had been drinking heavily when he got into an argument with his girlfriend and pulled a gun with an extended magazine.

The woman having the get-together said she was going to call police, but Lockett threatened to kill her, reports say.

As he was yelling, the magazine fell out of his gun as they were in the garage and the bullets fell out of the magazine and onto the floor, reports say.

The woman ran into her house and tried to grab her gun to defend herself. Before she could, Lockett kicked in the door, reports say. She managed to get away before police got there.

Police took Lockett’s gun, the extended magazine and the bullets, reports say.