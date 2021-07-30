Youngstown man arrested after police discover prohibited 9mm in car

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a man who led police on a short chase Thursday afternoon was arrested on a gun charge.

Taurean McCullough, 24, of Idlewood Avenue, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Reports said McCullough was driving a car about 2:45 p.m. that police tried to pull over at West Boston Avenue for excessive window tint.

Instead, McCullough failed to stop until he bailed out of his car at Idlewood and West Boston Avenue while the car was still running.

The car coasted into a fence, reports said.

Reports said McCullough ran into his house and police found him hiding in a closet, reports said.

Inside the car police found a loaded 9mm handgun, reports said.

McCullough is not allowed to have a gun because of a 2017 conviction in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on an aggravated burglary charge.