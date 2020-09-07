Youngstown man arrested after investigators say he sold drugs on city’s west side

The first controlled purchase was made in May of 2018, and the last was made January 15, 2020, the affidavit said

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man was arrested last week after an ongoing drug investigation in the city.

According to an affidavit filed by a task force officer with the Federal Bureau of Investigations, a source told investigators in March of 2018 that 31-year-old Jarrell Martin was selling cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin on the west side of Youngstown.

In April of 2019, another source told police that Martin was selling drugs at his home on South Dunlap Avenue, the affidavit said.

The affidavit said investigators gave the two sources money to make several controlled drug purchases from Martin. Investigators said they monitored the purchases, took the purchased drugs and sent them to a testing lab.

The first controlled purchase was made in May of 2018, and the last was made January 15, 2020, the affidavit said.

Investigators said most of the purchases were made on Mahoning Avenue and Indianola Avenue.

Martin was arrested on Thursday. He faces charges of knowingly and intentionally manufacturing, distributing or possessing with intent to manufacture, or distribute a controlled substance.

He is expected to appear for a detention hearing before Magistrate Judge Carmen Henderson at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

