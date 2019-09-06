Youngstown man accused of trying to set house on fire during fight with wife

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A West Delason Avenue man is in the Mahoning County Jail after police and firefighters say he tried to set his house on fire after an argument with his wife.

Bradley Salus, 41, is facing charges of attempted arson, domestic violence and possession of drugs. He was arrested at his home Wednesday.

Reports said police were called about 5:50 p.m. Wednesday by Salus, who reports said told police he fought with his wife and she poured gas around the home to set it on fire. Salus also told police he was leaving for work and they could deal with his wife, reports said.

Reports said when officers got to his home, Salus’ wife told them she argued with her husband earlier, who threw her to the floor, punched her in the face, took her phone and then locked her in a room. When she tried to escape through a window, he grabbed her and dragged her back into the house, she said.

The couple fought again after she was released from the room, reports said. Reports said Salus’ wife had bruises on her arms like she had been wrestled to the ground. She also told police Salus had a gas can and poured gas around the house.

Police took a report and left but were called back to the home later after Salus returned, reports said. Reports said officers searched him when they arrived and found a bag of methamphetamine in his pockets, reports said.

Firefighters were also called. They detected an odor of gasoline and used fans to try and vent the odor out of the home, reports said.