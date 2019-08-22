Youngstown man accused of stalking victim through social media

The suspect created social media accounts under a false name in an attempt to contact the victim, according to court records

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man is facing a federal cyberstalking charge.

Didier Saint Julien, 45, is accused of stalking a victim, beginning in April 2018.

Saint Julien started commenting on the victim’s Facebook and Instagram pages last year and later attempted to make physical contact with the victim, taking pictures of the victim’s car, according to court documents.

Investigators say Saint Julien also attempted contacting relatives of the victims, leading the victim to get a protection order against him.

Court documents state Saint Julien continued to contact the victim, texting the person and creating social media accounts under a false name.