YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Glenwood Avenue man was indicted Thursday by a Mahoning County grand jury as a result of inappropriate messages investigators said he sent to a 15-year-old.

Robert Hite, II, 42, is charged with endangering children, a second-degree felony; importuning and illegal use of a minor or impaired person in a nudity-oriented performance, both fifth-degree felonies; and contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of a minor, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Hite has been free on $25,000 bond since his Dec. 8 arraignment in Youngstown Municipal Court, where he appeared after he was arrested following an investigation by the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force.

As part of his bond, he was ordered to be placed on electronically-monitored house arrest and he is barred from having any contact with the victim.

Court documents show that Hite was arrested in December after task force members received a tip of inappropriate messages Hite sent to the victim between Nov. 26 and Nov. 28.