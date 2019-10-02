Youngstown man accused of ramming girlfriend’s car

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police said a Potomac Avenue man rammed his girlfriend’s car several times early Wednesday as he followed her from the West Side to the South Side.

Gary Whitfield, 34, is charged with felonious assault and violating a protection order. He is presently in the Mahoning County Jail and awaiting arraignment in municipal court.

Reports said Whitfield was arrested after police were called about 2:50 a.m. for a report of a fight between people in two cars on the South Side. Police found the cars at a home in the 500 block of St. Louis Avenue, but when officers drove by, Whitfield drove away.

Police followed Whitfield until he pulled over on Brentwood Avenue. Reports said he claimed a woman he was arguing with had rammed his car.

The woman was in the home on St. Louis Avenue. She told police that Whitfield had followed her after she left a home on the West Side and rammed her car several times, pushing it into a yard once.

She was not injured.

Police did a records search and found out the woman has a protection order against Whitfield, reports said.