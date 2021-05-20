Youngstown man accused of pulling gun on customers at Boardman Sheetz

Two people told police that Gregory pulled out a handgun and pointed it at them

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a man turned himself in on charges that he pulled a gun on two people who were at Sheetz in Boardman.

Johnathan Gregory, 22, is charged with two counts of aggravated menacing.

Police said on March 13, he was accused of pointing a gun at a man and a woman who were sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot of the Sheetz on Boardman-Poland Road.

Officers say the caller and his girlfriend were in his truck when they say Gregory walked past and instigated an argument with the two.

Reports say one of the victims argued shortly with Gregory and went back to his truck when Gregory pulled a black semi-automatic handgun and pointed it at both victims, continuing to make threats.

Police say the victims were able to get away in their vehicle and copy down Gregory’s license plate number in order to find him later.