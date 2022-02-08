YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An Ohio Avenue man is charged with two counts of aggravated menacing, accused of having a gun during a dispute over a parking space Sunday evening.

Gage Sell, 21, is expected to be arraigned on the charges Wednesday in municipal court. They are first-degree misdemeanors.

Sell was booked into the Mahoning County Jail Sunday, but the charges were not filed in court until Tuesday.

He was arrested after police were called to his apartment building in the 1400 block of Ohio Avenue about 8:15 p.m. for a report of a fight with a gun. When officers arrived, a couple told them that Sell had pointed a gun at them as sat in their car in a space in the parking lot that had just been plowed. They also claimed that Sell had punched one of them in the face.

Police found Sell inside, and he told police he argued with the man over the parking space and punched the man in the face because the man wouldn’t let him close his door, the police report stated.

Sell followed the man outside with his gun, reports said. Reports said Sell told police that he had the gun but did not point it at anyone. Reports noted that Sell could have stayed inside and called police instead of following the couple outside.

The couple said Sell was “butt naked” when they had their confrontation, but Sell told police he was wearing a robe at the time, reports said.

Police found the gun, a 9mm semiautomatic handgun, in a safe. They took it for evidence, reports said.